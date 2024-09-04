LUMBERTON — Financial Advisor Josh Jackson of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Lumberton has received the Certified Financial Planner, or CFP, certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in financial management, tax-sensitive investment strategies, retirement savings, insurance planning, education planning and estate considerations.

In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Jackson also has committed to abiding by the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.

Jackson completed his professional program at The University of Tennessee – Knoxville.

His office is at 4246 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Jackson and Branch Office Administrators Melissa Musselwhite and Sarah Baysden can be reached at (910) 738-5053. You can also visit his website at www.edwardjones.com/josh-jackson.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s more than 19,500 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $2.1 trillion in client assets under care as of June 28.

Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.

Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 54,000 associates and branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

