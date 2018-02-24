Schools takes home PR awards

Public Schools of Robeson County Public Relations Officer Tasha Oxendine, center, filmed ‘All About Heart’ at Lumberton Junior High School in February 2017. The video won a Best of the Best Award in the Electronic Media category at the North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s annual Blue Ribbon Awards for Effective Communications on Jan. 26. Public Schools of Robeson County Public Relations Officer Tasha Oxendine, center, filmed ‘All About Heart’ at Lumberton Junior High School in February 2017. The video won a Best of the Best Award in the Electronic Media category at the North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s annual Blue Ribbon Awards for Effective Communications on Jan. 26.

GREENSBORO — The Public Schools of Robeson County received recognition for its public relations endeavors over the previous year, taking home 13 Blue Ribbon awards and a Best of the Best Award in an annual event hosted by the North Carolina School Public Relations Association.

The schools won on Jan. 26 a Best of the Best Award in the Electronic Media category for the “All About Heart” video entry. Public Relations Officer Tasha Oxendine shot the video at Lumberton Junior High in February 2017.

The schools also received a gold award in the category of digital media engagement for the PSRC website’s role as a vital link after Hurricane Matthew; a gold award in electronic media for “All About Heart”; a bronze award in the category of excellence in writing for “Students Challenged by Building Computers”; and a silver award in marketing for the Back to School Celebration 2017 Marketing Campaign.

Four pieces won awards in the photography category. They were East Robeson Primary Color Run, gold, Matt Howington; Victory Medallion for West Lumberton, gold, Tasha Oxendine; Robeson Early College Watches Eclipse, silver, Bobby Locklear; and “Hairspray in All Its Splendor,” silver, Tasha Oxendine.

Four entries won awards in the category of Special Events/Programs. They were Back to School Celebration, gold; PSRC Sharing and Caring Event, gold; Project Graduation, gold; Very Special Arts, gold; and Bus Drivers Recognized for Rescue Effort, silver.

A Blue Ribbon Award is the highest honor a school district can receive from the North Carolina School Public Relations Association.

