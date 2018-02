LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County leaders have called a meeting for all teachers and staff to plan for the 2018-19 school calendar.

Two meetings are scheduled to allow teachers and staff to view the calendars before voting.

The meetings will be in the Purnell Swett High School Media Center on Monday at 3:30 p.m., and in the Lumberton Senior High School auditorium on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.