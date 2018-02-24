WorkKeys exam pays off

ROWLAND — Jeremy Cox, a high school senior at South Robeson, received $100 for earning the highest possible level on the WorkKeys exam.

Harvey Godwin, the president of TwoHawk Employment agency, presented the check to Cox, on Feb. 19. He is the first student to receive the Platinum level at South Robeson High School since the test was first administered in 2011.

Students can earn a Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum Level.

The WorkKeys is an exam administered to all high seniors by the ACT Corporation which measures the mastery of skills students have to compete in the workplace.

