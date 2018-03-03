Family STEAM Day is March 24 at UNCP

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke School of Education is partnering with the Public Schools of Robeson County to host a Family STEAM Day on March 24.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

It will be held that Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the UNCP campus. The event is free and open to the public. Activities will be tailored to students in grades kindergarten through eighth and their families. There will be hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

All activities will be led by students in teacher education programs at UNCP. Activities will be held in the School of Education and the School of Business buildings. Family registration will be held in the School of Education.