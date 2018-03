LUMBERTON — The next curriculum classes for degree programs at Robeson Community College will begin on March 12.

Current students can register now. New students can register after attending new-student orientation on Tuesday. Students must have a current application on file in order to register.

To update or complete an application, visit www.robeson.edu/admissions or call 910-272-3342. A schedule of upcoming classes can be viewed at www.robeson.edu/cschedules.