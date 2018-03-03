Planetarium plans Saturday show

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium and Space Center will explore privateers in space on Saturday.

The program titled “Rise of Privateers in Space will be shown at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. It will include an update on the Falcon Heavy launch and the upcoming launch of SpaceX’s BFR.

The event is a part of the United Nation’s global outreach effort World Space Week, and is the only one of these events in North Carolina. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged.

The planetarium is located at 210 Second St. in downtown Lumberton, at the Robeson County Partnership for Children.

Call 910-735-2147 or visit www.robeson.k12.nc.us/domain/47 or send an email to joy.ivey@robeson.k12.nc.us for more information.