Pembroke native gets textile scholarship

RALEIGH — A Pembroke native was recently awarded the Gordon and Marjorie Osborne Scholarship.

Alaric Bryant is a graduate student in the College of Textiles at N.C. State University. He is the son of Alfred and Tabitha Bryant. Alfred Bryant Jr. is the dean of the School of Education at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The scholarship the younger Bryant received was established by a gift from the Gordon and Marjorie Osborne Foundation to the North Carolina Textile Foundation. It is valued at $8,000 a year, plus tuition and fees.

Bryant first discovered an interest in textiles through the Summer Textile Exploration Program at the College of Textiles, and decided to further explore the field after completing his undergraduate degree in environmental science at Duke University.

