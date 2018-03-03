Exhibits come to life

Tyquarius Thompson portrayed the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during W.H. Knuckles Elementary School’s Black Wax Museum Exhibit. The fourth-grade team of Gabriella McEachern and Mary Graham sponsored the one-day event as a part of Black History Month. Thirty-eight students completed reports on famous black Americans. Thirty students presented their Wax Museum exhibits live. All exhibits featured a poster with information and facts the historical figures. Tyquarius Thompson portrayed the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during W.H. Knuckles Elementary School’s Black Wax Museum Exhibit. The fourth-grade team of Gabriella McEachern and Mary Graham sponsored the one-day event as a part of Black History Month. Thirty-eight students completed reports on famous black Americans. Thirty students presented their Wax Museum exhibits live. All exhibits featured a poster with information and facts the historical figures.

