RCC grad climbs academic ladder to China

The fact that Robeson Community College alumni have entered medical school, have earned master’s degrees and are working towards doctoral degrees indicates that the college prepares students to climb the academic ladder.

Preston Caudle, a 2012 RCC graduate, climbed the academic ladder, earned his bachelor’s degree at Fayetteville State University in 2015, and has covered a lot of ground geographically since then. Caudle recently was home from China for a couple of weeks on a break from his English teaching job in Hohhot.

Caudle signed on to work with the Aston Educational Group in September 2016. Aston opened its first school in California in 1991 and started its first international academy in Texas in 1992. In 1996 the organization began working in China, where it now serves more than 130 locations teaching the English language to Chinese students.

Caudle said that expectations of him are high in China in part because of a strong work ethic. Aston contracts with public schools where Caudle teaches English during the week, but Aston also runs its own private schools on weekends, where Caudle also puts in long days teaching students who can afford to attend.

When asked how much time he would have to recover from jet lag after his 20-hour flight to return, he said, “When I first arrived in China back in 2016,” he said, “I was in the classroom the next day with no orientation and no further training.”

Other than long hours, how is teaching in China different from teaching in America and how different are the students? Caudle said that he visits several schools during a week and usually visits each school a couple of times a week. Though he may work with students from kindergarten to age 18, mostly he works with younger children. The culture is very strict about tardiness and attendance, but Caudle said that the children are a lot like children in American schools in that they are curious, but not always about whatever the academic topic might be. In other words, teachers sometimes struggle to keep their students on task, much as they do in the United States.

Aston provides some materials, but like any teacher Caudle also develops his own. Books provided for younger students are very colorful and each section has a sentence and four or five vocabulary words. For younger students English education is mostly listening and speaking and not a lot of reading and writing.

Life in Hohhot can be difficult for Westerners, which in turn makes it difficult for Aston to recruit English-speaking teachers. Though more than 2 million people live in the area, few of them are from English-speaking nations and the city is in a remote part of northern China where winters are long. Many Westerners who go don’t stay.

Caudle has adapted, however. Teachers sign one-year contracts and Caudle is halfway through his second contract. He is in a relationship with a girl he met there and said his long-term goal is to return to the United States with her, where he would like to teach at the university level while she runs a restaurant. For now, he said, despite the hard work and slightly lower standard of living, he feels very valued.

“I feel like what I’m doing is important,” he said.

Dennis Watts Contributing columnist

Dennis Watts is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.

