LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County recently recognized its employees of the month for April.

Sandra Locklear is the Classified Employee of the Month. She is the Testing Department administrative assistant.

John Allen is the Certified Employee of the Month. He teaches at Robeson Early College and has played a key role in the high school’s robotics program.

The Bus Driver of the Month is Darrean Hyman. He drives for Carroll Middle School.

