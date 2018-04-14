UNCP establishes its first Board of Visitors

Members of the first Board of Visitors for UNCP are gathered with Chancellor Robin Cummings, center. The board, which held its first meeting April 6, will assist in communicating the university’s message, increasing community and corporate engagement, assisting with philanthropic support, recruiting quality students, and bringing visibility and contacts to the campus from across the region. Members of the first Board of Visitors for UNCP are gathered with Chancellor Robin Cummings, center. The board, which held its first meeting April 6, will assist in communicating the university’s message, increasing community and corporate engagement, assisting with philanthropic support, recruiting quality students, and bringing visibility and contacts to the campus from across the region.

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has established a Board of Visitors tasked with advising the chancellor and serving as ambassadors for the university.

The 23-member board, appointed by Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, is comprised of alumni and non-alumni from across the region and state. They represent major stakeholders in education, legal, health services, industry, and the public sector.

Michelle Ingram was elected board chair during its first business meeting on April 6. A UNCP alumna, Ingram is an administrator with Brunswick County Superior Court.

“As a proud graduate of UNC Pembroke, I am honored to be extended an opportunity to serve in the capacity as chairwoman for the Board of Visitors,” Ingram said. “The halls of this great institution of higher learning generously gave me an education second to none. My numerous career opportunities and experiences have prepared me to return and put my shoulder to the wheel.”

Attorney Jessica Locklear was elected vice chairperson and David Sumner, vice president of Corporate Services with Southeastern Health, was elected as secretary.

The Board of Visitors will assist in communicating the university’s message, increasing community and corporate engagement, assisting with philanthropic support, recruiting high-quality students, and bringing visibility and contacts to the campus from across the region.

“UNC Pembroke’s inaugural Board of Visitors is an impressive slate of accomplished individuals representing a wide variety of industries and areas of public service,” Chancellor Robin Cummings said. “We appreciate their eagerness to share the UNCP story and advance our mission. The efforts of this board will be instrumental as we grow UNC Pembroke to serve the needs of Southeastern North Carolina, expand academic offerings, and look forward to the results from our most recent study on a possible College of Health Sciences.”

Other functions of the board include enhancing UNCP’s reputation among universities in the southeast and beyond; assisting in sharing the university’s mission and accomplishments; and advocating for its educational aspirations to the people of the region.

During their April 6 meeting, board members accepted committee assignments and worked with university administrators to assist with advancing the recruitment and development goals of the university.

“Having ambassadors in the community will enhance the university’s ability to strengthen our relationships, ultimately increasing the support of the university in meaningful and significant ways,” said Mark Gogal, interim Vice Chancellor for Advancement.

Members of UNCP’s Board of Visitors are: Tim Brooks, president, HealthKeeperz, former UNCP trustee, Lumberton; Luanne Caudell, retired educator, UNCP alumna, St. Pauls; Dr. Cheryl Davis, physician, Scotland Health Care Systems, Shannon; Rob Davis, attorney, Elizabethtown; Howie DeVane, partner, DeVane Realty and Auction RLLP, Garner; Terry Garner, retired attorney, Laurinburg; Michelle Ingram, trial court coordinator for Brunswick County, UNCP alumna, Bolivia; Thomas Jones II, business owner, UNCP alumnus, former UNCP trustee, Whiteville; Tracy Lee, director of Community Corrections, N.C. Department of Public Safety, UNCP alumnus, Charlotte; Jessica Locklear, attorney and partner, Locklear and Clark Law Firm, Maxton; Jarrod Lowery, regional director N.C. Department of Insurance, UNCP alumnus, Prospect; Chris Maples, constituent relations manager for U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, UNCP alumnus, Rockingham; Leon Martin, retired banking executive, UNCP alumnus, Tar Heel; Clayton Maynor, Pfizer executive, UNCP alumnus, Zebulon; Carla Hobbs Morgan, finance director, UNCP alumna, Raleigh; Luis “Lou” Olivera, District Court judge, UNCP alumnus, Fayetteville; Belinda Oxendine Patrick, retired biotech executive, UNCP alumna, Clemmons; Mark Petersen, administrator, Robeson Pediatrics, UNCP alumnus, Lumberton; Michael Stone, District Court judge, Raeford;

David Sumner, vice president, Southeastern Health, Lumberton; Ron Sutton, attorney, former state representative, UNCP alumnus, Pembroke; Dr. Daniel Walters, dentist, Lumberton; and Stacy Williamson, owner, Coastal Southeastern United Care Company, UNCP alumna, Ocean Isle Beach.

Mark Locklear

Mark Locklear is a Public Relations specialist with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

