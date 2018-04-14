Students of Excellence recognized

Purnell Swett High School Students of Excellence Purnell Swett High School Students of Excellence

LUMBERTON — The Students of Excellence winners from four of Robeson County’s high schools were recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

The students from Purnell Swett High were Lydia Mansfield, ninth grade; Ariana Locklear, 10th grade; Christopher Collins, 11th grade; and Seth Locklear, 12th grade.

The St Pauls High students were Frederick Locklear, ninth grade; Lendl Suggs, 10th; Jaida Allen, 11th; and Mary Hollingsworth, 12th.

Red Springs High’s Students of Excellence winners were Jessica McEachin, ninth; Kevin Bryant, 10th; Martin Kochis, 11th; and Cassie Taylor, 12th.

The winners from South Robeson High were Destiny Garrett, ninth; Quessie Hunt, 10th; Winifer Jacobs, 11th; and Shacliyah Branch, 12th.

Chamber of Commerce representatives participated in the recognition ceremony on Tuesday. Local chambers of commerce collaborate with high schools in the county to recognize Students of Excellence in each grade level at four Board of Education meetings during the school year.

Each chamber selects a student from among applications submitted from the high school in its area. Students who apply must have at least a 3.0 grade-point average and show evidence of service in their communities and schools. A chamber representative for each area is present at the school board meeting to honor the students with a plaque.

