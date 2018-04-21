UNCP promotes Hatch to Facilities vice chancellor

PEMBROKE — David Hatch has been promoted to assistant vice chancellor for Facilities Management at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Hatch had held the position in an interim role since 2017. He previously served as director of Facilities.

In his new role, Hatch will be responsible for directing the areas of capital planning and construction, maintenance, repair and renovation of the campus, utilities, housekeeping and waste management, energy and environmental sustainability.

In addition to serving as a facilities consultant to the provost, vice chancellors, deans and department heads, Hatch will partner with outside agencies and will be responsible for implementing legislative regulation and code changes that affect the university.

This position also provides presentations and recommendations to the chancellor and board of trustees regarding selection of designers and construction managers.

A licensed engineer, Hatch came to UNCP in 2016 with more than 30 years of experience in planning, budgeting, building and maintaining buildings. He served 14 years as director of Repair and Renovation for Facilities Operations at North Carolina State University.

Prior to that, he worked as a structural and project engineer overseeing various projects on university campuses and hospitals, among others. He is a founding member of the N.C. Association of Higher Education Facilities Officers.

He holds a civil engineering degree from N.C. State University.

