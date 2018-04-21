Highlander names honor students

RED SPRINGS — Highlander Academy has announced its honor rolls for the fifth six-weeks grading period.

On the Headmistress’ honor roll are Hunter Bryant, third grade; Watson Price, fourth grade; Celina Vasquez, fourth grade; Jaidah Black, fifth grade; Braidlan Brooks, fifth grade; Jakeob Hunt, fifth grade; Marty Priore, fifth grade; Zacheriah Gnade, fifth grade; Makenzie Hair, sixth grade; Tiana Conrad, seventh grade; Nellie Jackson, seventh grade; Morgan Harris, 10th grade; MacKenzie Dunne, 11th grade; and Lacy Weaver, 11th grade.

On the honor roll are Lillian Arroyo, third grade; Rico Conrad, third grade; Evan Reaves, fourth grade; Mattox Schmitz, fourth grade; Christian Alleman, fifth grade; Thomas Alleman, fifth grade; Margaret Clark, fifth grade; Amran Hussein, fifth grade; Brent Nye, fifth grade; Anderson Price, fifth grade; Austin Quick, fifth grade; Amarion Brite, sixth grade; Kris Davis, sixth grade; Jaiden Hunt, sixth grade; Emma Reaves, sixth grade; Bryan Teague, sixth grade; Ethan Quick, seventh grade; Sam Jackson, eighth grade; Terry Powers, eighth grade; Riley Bardon, ninth grade; Connor Bracey, ninth grade; Nick Harrell, ninth grade; Dalston Shepley, ninth grade; Milla Juarez, 10th grade; Kyrsten Piatt, 10th grade; Gavrel Brooks, 11th grade; Brittany Beard, 12th grade; and Matthew Furmage, 12th grade.