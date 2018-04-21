Deep Branch Elementary finished second in the Regional Battle of the Books Competition on Friday. Students read 15 books to prepare for the competition, which was held in Fayetteville. Deep Branch Elementary won the district level competition in March. Deep Branch Elementary finished second in the Regional Battle of the Books Competition on Friday. Students read 15 books to prepare for the competition, which was held in Fayetteville. Deep Branch Elementary won the district level competition in March.

Deep Branch Elementary finished second in the Regional Battle of the Books Competition on Friday. Students read 15 books to prepare for the competition, which was held in Fayetteville. Deep Branch Elementary won the district level competition in March.