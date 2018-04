ST. PAULS — The top employees for the month of April at St. Pauls Elementary School were announced recently.

The honor of Certified Employee of the Month went to second-grade teacher Judy Garner, who has been with the school for 11 years. Windy Locklear won the title of Classified Employee of the Month. Locklear is a cafeteria worker who has been at the school for 1 1/2 years.