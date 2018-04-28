Craft takes second in poetry contest

Craft -

PEMBROKE — Lakota K. Craft placed second Wednesday for her poetry work at the Robeson Community College’s annual poetry contest.

The winners were recognized during a ceremony at A.D. Lewis Auditorium. Craft plans to attend The University of North Carolina at Pembroke as an English major.

The dual-enrolled senior of Purnell Swett High School and Robeson Community College presented her work titled “A Casket of Words.” The contest is open to faculty and students. Because of her zeal for reading and writing, Craft entered the contest with hopes of getting her thoughts and words into the community.

The contest was sponsored by the RCC’s English Department as part of National Poetry Month.

