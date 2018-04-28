Slots open for Pre-K program

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten Program is available for children who are 4 years old on or before Aug. 31.

The program is free and designed as first-come, first-served contingent on the availability of open slots. There are many sites to choose from in classrooms around Robeson County, both in private day care centers and public schools.

The documentation and verification process is as simple as providing the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, Social Security card, income verification and a statement of special needs (if applicable).

For information, contact local recruiters LaDaris Jefferson, 910-318-2600; Sallie McLean, 910-587-3388; or Robeson County Partnership for Children, 910-738-6767.