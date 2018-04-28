Scholars honored an luncheon

The Public Schools of Robeson County recognized 162 students from all seven high schools Thursday as N.C. Academic Scholars. -

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County recognized 162 students from all seven high schools this week as N.C. Academic Scholars.

The students were honored during a luncheon on Thursday. They completed the state Board of Education requirements for a well-balanced, challenging high school program in order to be named North Carolina Scholars. North Carolina Scholars receive special recognition at the end of their senior year and at graduation. They will receive an appropriate seal of recognition to be affixed to their diploma.

The students and guests had an opportunity to hear the story of the keynote speaker, Dr. Cheryl Davis, the vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Davis, a graduate of Purnell Swett High School, told how she faced and overcame many obstacles in her life and of the support of those who encouraged her on that journey through school and college.

