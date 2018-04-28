RCC graduates 5 from law enforcement course

- Courtesy photo James K. Oxendine, left, Patrick A. Locklear, Luke C. Locklear, Brandon S. Jacobs, and Welton A. Carr graduated this week from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Evening Academy at Robeson Community College, and now how the credentials to become law enforcement officers. -

Robeson Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Evening Academy held its graduation ceremony this past week. Five cadets received certificates in the BB&T Conference Room on campus and will soon join the ranks of law enforcement officers that serve our community.

Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill offered the invocation after Robeson County sheriff’s Deputy Eric Chavis opened the ceremony by singing the national anthem. Robeson Community College President Dr. Kimberly Gold welcomed friends and family of the graduates to the ceremony. Robeson Community College alumnus and local magistrate Rudy Locklear introduced guest speaker 1st Sgt. Jody Greene, a 23-year veteran of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Greene shared with the candidates what they can expect, both good and bad, from a career in law enforcement.

Class leader Patrick Locklear represented the cadets and shared with the audience some of what the training experience was like for the cadets. At the conclusion of his remarks, Locklear presented Law Enforcement Training Director Mickey Biggs with a plaque from the class acknowledging their appreciation for the academy staff’s dedication to delivering top quality training to potential law enforcement officers.

Biggs then presented certificates of completion to each of the candidates. Welton A. Carr, Brandon S. Jacobs, Luke C. Locklear, Patrick A. Locklear and James K. Oxendine successfully completed the nine months’ long training. Additionally, Robeson County sheriff’s Deputy Ricky Williams presented Carr the “Top Gun” certificate of achievement for excelling in the firearms training during the class. Robeson County Detective Bruce Meares presented Patrick Locklear with a certificate of achievement for the driver training portion of the academy. UNCP Campus Police Officer Steven Earl Jones also presented Patrick Locklear with an award for the most improved performance in the physical fitness training portion of the academy.

Finally, BLET administrative assistant Melinda Chavis presented James Oxendine with the honor graduate award. Pictures of this event can be viewed on the college’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RobesonCommunityCollege/.

The college offers three Basic Law Enforcement Training Academies each year. The next classes, both day and evening, begin in August. If you would like to explore a career in law enforcement, visit www.robeson.edu/blet/, or contact Program Director Mickey Biggs by email at mbiggs@robeson.edu, or by phone at 910-272-3650.

Dennis Watts is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.

