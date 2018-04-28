Battling it out

Masonry students Katilya Hunt and David Oxendine participate in the Final Four of Masonry-Level II competition at the Battle of Careers on May 21. More than 50 students competed in the fifth annual competition, which took place that the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Event Center’s pavilion in Lumberton. Students from the Public Schools of Robeson County competed in a broad range of areas including, agricultural, auto technology, business, finance and information, computer technology, construction, digital media, drafting, electrical, emergency medical technicians, family and consumer sciences, health sciences education, marketing, masonry, metals, network engineering, plumbing and welding technology. Katilyn Hunt went on to win first place as a Gold winner in the Masonry Level II, with David Oxendine placing second place as a Silver winner. -

Masonry students Katilya Hunt and David Oxendine participate in the Final Four of Masonry-Level II competition at the Battle of Careers on May 21. More than 50 students competed in the fifth annual competition, which took place that the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Event Center’s pavilion in Lumberton. Students from the Public Schools of Robeson County competed in a broad range of areas including, agricultural, auto technology, business, finance and information, computer technology, construction, digital media, drafting, electrical, emergency medical technicians, family and consumer sciences, health sciences education, marketing, masonry, metals, network engineering, plumbing and welding technology. Katilyn Hunt went on to win first place as a Gold winner in the Masonry Level II, with David Oxendine placing second place as a Silver winner.