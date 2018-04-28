Wooten, students honored

Shanita Wooten, second from the right, superintendent of the local school system, was named the Katrina V. Miller Administrator of the Year at the recent Educational Office Professionals Administrators Banquet. The association also awarded scholarships to seven students in the system, London Thompson, Haley Oxendine, Lauren Graham, Nathalie Vargas, Cassie Taylor, ShaCliyah Branch, Mary Hollingsworth, and Courtney Jacobs, far right, who works at the Central Office. At left is Craig Lowry, a member of the school board. -

