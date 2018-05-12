10 radiography students pinned at RCC ceremony

Dennis Watts - These 10 radiography students recite a pledge after being pinned. They have completed the 76-credit-hour, two-year program and have met the requirements to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists national certification exam -

May is an incredibly busy month at any college.

Robeson Community College’s curriculum commencement ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, but celebrations have already started.

Friends and family of the 2018 Radiography program graduates gathered May 2 in the BB&T Conference Room on campus to celebrate the accomplishments of their loved ones in a pinning ceremony.

The 10 honorees pinned during this ceremony were Bertin Arroyo-Bello, Elizabeth Birchall, Chelsey Hunt, Samantha Locklear, Lauren Lowry, Josie Ludlum, Carlos Molina-Robinson, Christian Oxendine, Ceslie Y. Oxendine and Jeremy Powell. These students have completed the 76-credit-hour, two-year program and have met the requirements to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists national certification exam.

Powell received the Academic Achievement Award for having the highest final course grade average for all radiography classes, and staff at the clinical sites chose Arroyo-Bello for the Clinical Achievement Award.

Additionally, the students chose Columbus Regional Healthcare System as Clinical Site of the Year. Students also voted Paige McDowell from Columbus Regional Healthcare System as Radiologic Technologist of the Year.

Radiography Program Director Candice H. Ward emphasized that three students have already been accepted into advanced modality programs for Computed Tomography and that four others have already accepted employment offers.

“Our students are eager and prepared to enter the workforce after gaining experience in the field by completing 1200 clinical hours,” Ward said. “Words cannot express our overwhelming gratitude toward the clinical sites and clinical instructors, as well as the members of our program advisory committee, for the continuous support they provide to our program.”

If you are interested in a career in radiography, visit www.robeson.edu/rad. For more information, contact Ward by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-272-3409.

Thursday was a particularly busy day with three ceremonies. Emergency Medical Science graduates were pinned during a ceremony in the Fred G. Williams Student Center at 4 p.m. Honorees pinned in this ceremony included Richard Alderson, Brandi Britt, Jordan Deese, Patrick Downes, Brandon Oxendine, Jarrett Oxendine, Elias Salazar, Judson Melvin and John Deese. Each of these students has earned an associate of science degree. Melvin and Deese were already EMT’s and completed the associate degree through a bridge program. The others completed the traditional two-year program.

Jarrett Oxendine received the Academic Excellence Award. Deese received the Clinical Excellence Award. Brandon Oxendine received the Most Improved Award, and Salazar received the Extra Mile Award.

If you are interested in a career in Emergency Medical Science, visit www.robeson.edu/ems. For information, contact Eric Freeman by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-272-3316.

At 5:30 p.m. University Transfer graduates were honored in a ceremony in the BB&T Conference Room. Students were recognized for participating in at least one of several organizations and activities, including the Phi Theta Kappa Honor society, the Minority Male Achievement Program, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities. Students were also recognized for university acceptance and scholarship awards.

Students honored at this event included Zulma Arroyo-Bello, Kayla Fulmer, Dez’Nique Graham, Rayne Hankerson, Michiko Hill, Socoria Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Brooke Smith, Jamaiya V. Stephens, Amanda Tencati, Traci Thompson, and Hunter Williams.

Dennis Watts https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Dennis-Watts_1.jpg Dennis Watts These 10 radiography students recite a pledge after being pinned. They have completed the 76-credit-hour, two-year program and have met the requirements to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists national certification exam https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_RCC1_ne2018511164617352.jpg These 10 radiography students recite a pledge after being pinned. They have completed the 76-credit-hour, two-year program and have met the requirements to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists national certification exam

By Dennis Watts Contributing columnist

Dennis Watts is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.

Dennis Watts is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.