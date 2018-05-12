Schools honor nurses

The Public Schools of Robeson County celebrated the role of school nurses in education as a part of National School Nurse Day. The nurses were honored with a luncheon. Alisia Oxendine, Guest Services representative for Southeastern Health, was the guest speaker at the School Health Services End of Year Meeting. -

