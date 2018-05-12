Schools honor nurses

The Public Schools of Robeson County celebrated the role of school nurses in education as a part of National School Nurse Day. The nurses were honored with a luncheon. Alisia Oxendine, Guest Services representative for Southeastern Health, was the guest speaker at the School Health Services End of Year Meeting. -
The Public Schools of Robeson County celebrated the role of school nurses in education as a part of National School Nurse Day. The nurses were honored with a luncheon. Alisia Oxendine, Guest Services representative for Southeastern Health, was the guest speaker at the School Health Services End of Year Meeting.
The Public Schools of Robeson County celebrated the role of school nurses in education as a part of National School Nurse Day. The nurses were honored with a luncheon. Alisia Oxendine, Guest Services representative for Southeastern Health, was the guest speaker at the School Health Services End of Year Meeting.