Planetarium plans shows during Alive After 5

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center has scheduled three shows that coincide with the Alive After 5 concert series.

The weekly schedule of Alive After 5 planetarium shows are Gemini and the Owl on Thursday; Jupiter and Venus, May 31; and Vega and Altair, June 21. Times for these programs are 6:30 p.m., first set break, and 9 p.m., with additional show times available upon request for groups of 20 or more.

The programs will feature the night sky along with the week in space exploration. Tickets are free. Seating is limited to 25 per showing. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to make reservations in advance by calling 910-735-2147

The planetarium is located at the Robeson County Partnership for Children, 210 E. Second St., Lumberton.