Wooten takes oath as superintendent

Judge Herbert Richardson administers the oath of office to Shanita Wooten as her family stands with her. She becomes the seventh superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County. -

LUMBERTON — Shanita Wooten was sworn in as the seventh superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County before Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Judge Herbert Richardson administered the oath of office to Wooten as members of her family stood with her.

Wooten is the first female superintendent for the Public Schools of Robeson County. She is also the youngest superintendent for Robeson County and the first African American superintendent for the school district.

Wooten was born and raised in Lumberton and is a graduate of Lumberton High School. She received a bachelor’s of science degree in Biology from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s of Public Health in Community Health Education from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and a master’s degree in School Administration in School Leadership from The University of North Carolina Pembroke. She completed her doctorate of education at Wingate University in 2015.

Wooten is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Sylvester Wooten of Lumberton. She is also a mother of one.

She is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for Educators, Phi Delta Kappa International for Educators, the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development and numerous organizations for school administrators and educators.

