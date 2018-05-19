Students get money for going platinum

Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. reads off the names of 57 students who recorded a platinum score on the ACT WorkKeys Test during the current school year. He gave each of them a $100 check for meeting his challenge to score platinum. -

LUMBERTON — Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. presented $100 checks Tuesday to dozens of students from the Public Schools of Robeson County for their academic success.

Godwin, who owns Two Hawk Employment Services, presented the money to students who made a platinum score on the WorkKeys Test. This year there were 57 students at the seven high schools who scored a platinum, when for many years it has been very rare for just one student to make platinum.

The presentations were part of a pledge Godwin made six years ago to encourage students to do well on the WorkKeys exam. He pledged to give $100 to any student who made a platinum score.

The ACT WorkKeys assessments measures basic skills required for success in the workplace and helps measure the workplace skills that can affect job performance.

Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. reads off the names of 57 students who recorded a platinum score on the ACT WorkKeys Test during the current school year. He gave each of them a $100 check for meeting his challenge to score platinum. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Harvey-Godwin-Welcomes-WorkKeys-Students_ne2018518174654708.jpg Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. reads off the names of 57 students who recorded a platinum score on the ACT WorkKeys Test during the current school year. He gave each of them a $100 check for meeting his challenge to score platinum.