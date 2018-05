LUMBERTON —The Public Schools of Robeson County recognized three employees for their work during Tuesday’s meeting of Robeson County Board of Education.

The Certified Employee of the Month is Gisele Carter, the Classified Employee of the Month is Harriet Simpson, and the Bus Driver of the Month is Blondell Locklear.

Locklear has been a bus driver for more than 40 years with the Public Schools of Robeson County.