Bethea joins scholarly society

FAIRMONT — South Robeson High School student Jessica Elizabeth Bethea was selected recently to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

The society recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by Claes Nobel, the society’s founder and chairman.

“I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Jessica has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Nobel said. “Jessica is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.

Jessica is the daughter of Mozell and Douglas Bethea of Fairmont.

