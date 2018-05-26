Local teacher elected to two state positions

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County educator has been elected to two state education positions.

Vernon Thomas Johnson, a Fairgrove Middle School teacher, recently was elected to the North Carolina Council of Exceptional Children board of directors. He also was elected vice president of the North Carolina Division on Autism and Developmental Disabilities.

“I am honored to better help the Exceptional Children program and Autism and Development program in Robeson County,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who lives in Fairmont, is in his 47th year as a special education teacher. He teaches special education classes at Fairgrove Middle, with a concentration in math. He has been with the Public Schools of Robeson County for 29 years. He spent 18 years teaching in South Carolina.

The mission of the North Carolina Division on Autism and Developmental Disabilities is to work with key stakeholders in education to further the knowledge base of the field. It also promotes continued advancement of positive educational and life outcomes for those with autism and developmental disabilities in North Carolina.

