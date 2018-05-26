Tractor Supply gives grant to St. Pauls High FFA

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter has received a $1,457 grant to help it grow its program.

The money from Tractor Supply Company, part of the company’s third annual Grants for Growing program, will be used by the St. Pauls FFA to fund its More than Just Chickens project.

Agricultural teacher Cyndi Danehy said the grant helped pay for fencing for the goats that are temporarily housed at school as well as supplies needed for the program.

In the More than Just Chickens project, students hatch chickens, ducks and turkeys. The also have two rabbits.

“They like to have the responsibility. We’re really excited about it,” she said.

North Carolina Tractor Supply Company stores collectively raised $40,000 to fund local FFA projects. Seventeen grants were awarded to chapters in North Carolina that requested funding to build or enhance sustainable educational projects.