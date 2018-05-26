More grads successfully end RCC journey

Dennis Watts -

A couple of weeks ago this column highlighted pinning ceremonies for the college’s Radiography, Emergency Medical Science, University Transfer and Early Childhood Education programs. Since then the college has celebrated two more pinning ceremonies and two graduations.

On May 14, 16 students who completed the Associate Degree in Nursing program and are eligible to sit for the certification exam to become registered nurses were pinned in an afternoon ceremony in the college’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium. Rachel Moore, assistant director of Human Resources at Scotland Health, delivered the keynote address to this group. Pinned in the ceremony were Jordan Jacobs, Chelsea Lancaster, Precy Nova Lim, Ariel Locklear, Cait Locklear, Heather McColl, Amber Owens, Artina Oxendine, Chelsea Ratley, Jasmine Smith, Bailey Stephens, Taylor Stewart, Shaklia Thomas, Christina Tyner, Brenda Young and Leslie Zellers.

That same evening six students who completed the Associate of Applied Science Degree in Respiratory Therapy were pinned in the BB&T Conference Room of the college’s Workforce Development Center. Danyelle Miray, director of Clinical Education for the Respiratory Therapy Program, delivered the keynote address to this group. Students pinned were Rachel Bowser, Taylor Locklear, Tiffany Love, Gerri Maynor, Mickea Randle and Matthew Steeno.

On May 15, these nursing and respiratory graduates joined about 150 other Robeson Community College students for spring graduation ceremonies in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium. College alumnus and adjunct instructor Rudy Locklear delivered the keynote address for graduation. In total, about 220 students were eligible to receive diplomas in this ceremony. This includes students who completed their degree requirements in the fall of 2017.

For a list of graduates who completed program requirements in the fall of 2017 or spring of 2018 visit https://www.robeson.edu/category/news/.

Finally, this past Thursday, 10 students who completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training Day Academy in the spring of 2018 were recognized during a graduation ceremony in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium with Judge Stanley Carmical delivering the keynote address. Students receiving Basic Law Enforcement Training Certificates included Aliya Deese, Hunter Guimbellot, Bryan Hickman, Garrett Johnson, Kayla Moore, Daniel Oxendine, William Ray, Anthony Spence, Neal Sutton and Steven Yelvington. Earlier this month Yelvington received the Jeremiah Goodson Memorial Scholarship for having the highest grade-point average in the class and having successfully met all of the physical ability test requirements.

Photos of these events and more are available on the college’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RobesonCommunityCollege/

Business as usual continues at the college as classes for the first summer session began last week. If you would like to follow the path of one of this year’s graduates, we have a second summer session beginning on June 20 and fall semester kicks off on Aug. 15. Applying is quick and easy at www.robeson.edu/admissions, but it does take time for financial aid applications to process, so now is the time to prepare for the future.

For students who are home from distant colleges for the summer, University Transfer courses at Robeson Community College offer you an excellent opportunity to catch up or get ahead on your degree. Classes that begin June 20 will end on July 18, leaving several weeks for a school-free summer vacation. Visit www.robeson.edu/cschedules to view course offerings and contact our admissions office at the link above or at 910-272-3342 to learn how you can transfer credits back to your home university.

Dennis Watts https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Watts_1.jpg Dennis Watts

By Dennis Watts Contributing columnist

Dennis Watts is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.

Dennis Watts is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.