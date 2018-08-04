Watts Watts

It’s almost back-to-school time. Curriculum classes begin on Aug. 15 at Robeson Community College and unlike many other schools, there is still time to enroll in classes, but that time is running short. While many are gearing up to return to class, there has been a flurry of activity recently for others who recently completed their programs at Robeson Community College.

Because RCC offers several one-year diploma programs that require students to attend fall, spring and summer sessions to complete their degree requirements, the college has traditionally held an August graduation ceremony for students in those programs. While this ceremony includes those students, students in other programs who did not complete their requirements in time for the May graduation ceremony are also included. These students may have attended part-time or may have taken a lighter course load in previous semesters that caused them to need courses over the summer to complete. In any event, the college held August graduation on Thursday when approximately 60 students were eligible to participate.

Robeson Community College Instructor of the Year Mickey Biggs was the featured speaker at graduation. Biggs encouraged graduates to do two things — become lifelong learners and give back to the community.

Practical Nursing is one of those programs that can be completed in one year. On Wednesday 17 PN students participated in a pinning ceremony in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium. Each student was pinned by a nursing faculty member. Family members of the honorees joined them on stage to present their respective graduate with a rose.

Several students received individual honors. Louie Charles Oxendine received the Leadership and Academic Achievement awards. Oxendine also delivered the keynote address for the event. Natalie Harris received the Outstanding Volunteer Award from Liberty Home Care and Hospice. Rebecca Bullard and Alexie McNeill each received the Clinical Excellence Award.

Photos of recent the recent graduation and pinning ceremony are available on the college’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RobesonCommunityCollege

Not only have individuals been successful within their programs at Robeson Community College. Entire programs have been extremely successful of late. Recent Surgical Technology and Radiography graduates have all completed their post-graduation certification exams and 100 percent of these students passed those exams on the first attempt. In order to practice in most health science fields, individuals must have not only the requisite education, but also must pass certification exams that are administered by professional organizations that are external to the college. The success rate of the college’s graduates on these exams is confirmation that the college is delivering training of the highest quality.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining a community of excellence at Robeson Community College, visit www.robeson.edu/admissions or call 910-272-3342.

Dennis Watts is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.

