Bikers ride for school safety

The "Spirit Riders" Bike Club took to the road Aug. 5 to raise money for school safety at Pembroke Elementary School. The fundraiser has brought in almost $4,000, but the club members are still collecting donations. More than 150 bikers rode across Robeson County during the ride. This was the club's seventh annual Back to School Ride for a school in the Public Schools of Robeson County.

