Methodist welcomes 566 new students

FAYETTEVILLE — Methodist University welcomed 566 new students, including 360 freshmen, at New Student Orientation which began Aug. 9.

Move-in and registration opened at 8 a.m. and orientation activities ran throughout Aug. 12.

Campus and community volunteers, many from area churches, were on hand to greet the students and their families and help them move into their residence halls.

For the fourth year, the freshman class will be participating in a group service project. This year’s class will be packing 55,000 meals in two hours for Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization.

The university also will welcome the first cohort of Doctor of Occupational Therapy students this semester. This year is also scheduled to mark the dedication of the Sharon and Ron Matthews Ministry Center and the Union-Zukowski Lobby and Gallery.

The first day of classes are Monday.