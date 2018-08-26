Stanley receives $500 scholarship

Stanley Stanley

DURHAM — A Lumberton area student has won a scholarship for demonstrating a commitment to building a stronger community.

Margaret Stanley is one of 23 students from across the country who received $500 scholarships from Self-Help Credit Union, a national financial organization. Stanley received a scholarship from the Self-Help Credit Union branch in Laurinburg.

A total of $11,500 was awarded this year to students attending or planning to attend a vocational school or college.

Stanley plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she wants to major in Biomedical Engineering.

Stanley https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Laurinburg_ne201882417494659.jpg Stanley