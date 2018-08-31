Schools get $44K grant to promote STEM

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has received a $44,741 grant that will promote programs in science, technology, engineering and math.

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, FIRST, awarded the grant. FIRST is a nonprofit geared towards inspiring young people’s participation and interest in science and technology, giving access to hands-on STEM learning experiences for students in STEM programs.

The 1-2-3-Full STEAM Ahead initiative will create 216 FIRST LEGO League teams as part of the system’s in-classroom curriculum. The money will allow the district to purchase robot kits for 18 schools, which will reach more than 1,200 students. The public schools will offer training for educators in September.

The 18 schools will divide into three cohorts. The schools will participate in three expo activities, which will give them the chance to come together to utilize the resources and host a robotics challenge.

The first robotics challenge expo is planned for mid-November.