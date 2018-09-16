RCC workshop focuses on manufacturing

LUMBERTON — Area seventh-grade students have a chance to learn about careers in manufacturing during the Made in Robeson event on Oct. 11 at Robeson Community College.

The event will take place in the Charles V. Chrestman Workforce Development Center, Building 18, on RCC’s main campus. Participants will be given tours of the RCC campus, learn about career opportunities in the manufacturing sector and be made aware of the increasingly technological nature of manufacturing careers.

Participants will be broken down into two groups. Activities for the first group will begin at 9:15 a.m. The second group kick-off will be at noon. Student tours will be 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. for group one and 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. for group two. Public tours will be 2 to 5 p.m.

Made in Robeson is made possible through partnerships with the Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Technical Works, Robeson County Economic Development Office, and local industries.

Contact William L. Locklear, RCC assistant vice president, via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-272-3304 or 910-785-6200 for more information.