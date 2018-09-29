Locklear named alumni director at UNCP

Alexis Locklear Alexis Locklear

PEMBROKE — Alexis Locklear has been named director of Alumni Engagement at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Locklear previously served as an assistant director in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. She’s no stranger to the Advancement Division, having served as assistant director of the Braves Club. She has also worked in the Athletics Department.

In her new role, which began Aug. 6, Locklear will be responsible for promoting, developing and enhancing the university’s alumni programs and outreach.

“I am super excited for this opportunity,” she said. “We have a lot of potential to do a lot of great things under the new leadership in the Advancement Office.

“We are going to focus on alumni outreach initiatives and collaborate with various groups across campus. The Office of Alumni Engagement aims to get involved with orientation and during open house. We want to engage our students the first day they step foot on campus.”

Locklear said she plans to utilize affinity groups to connect with alumni and create more programs for more graduates to be a part of.

“We want to make it easy for alumni to remain engaged,” she said.

A Pembroke native and two-time graduate of UNCP, she is passionate about her alma mater, its mission and the role it plays in our community, region and state.

Locklear holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and a master’s degree in Business Administration. As a student, she was active on campus, serving as a producer and co-anchor for WNCP-TV.

She has always had an interest in development and advancement, but it was an internship at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago that cemented her decision to pursue a career in the field.

“At the Goodman Theatre, I had the opportunity to work with numerous boards, assist with annual fund and special events,” she said. “The relationships I built with donors was a huge influence. I realized that I loved learning about others and their interests. The relationship-building, stewardship and engagement is where I thrive.”

In her new position, Locklear will serve as executive director of the UNCP Alumni Association’s 21-member board. Throughout the year, the two organizations host a variety of programs and events to encourage alumni to stay involved.

Plans are in the works to host a 25-year reunion and create a Student Alumni Ambassador Program. In the meantime, Locklear is busy gearing up for 2018 Homecoming, which is sure to bring hundreds of alumni to campus.

She is enthusiastic about the opportunity to develop new ways to engage alumni in the life of the university, while tapping their abilities to give back to UNCP in a meaningful way.

“I want to give all that I can to the institution that molded the woman I am today.”

Mark Locklear

Mark Locklear is a Public Relations specialist at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

