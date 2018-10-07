Planetarium offering free programs

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Planetarium and Science Center will be offering free programs for day care centers, home school associations and other groups with children out of school.

The programs will run Oct. 10-11, Oct. 16-17, and Oct. 23-25 at 10 and 1 p.m. Admission is free.

They are part of the United Nation’s global outreach effort World Space Week. Make reservations by calling 910-735-2147 and leaving a voicemail with a name, number of people in the party, and the preferred time.

The planetarium is located at 210 E. Second St. in Lumberton at the Robeson County Partnership for Children building.