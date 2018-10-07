Artwork on display at UNCP’s A.D. Gallery

PEMBROKE — The A.D. Gallery at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will present the ninth annual International Juried Exhibition.

This year’s theme is “Empathy.” Interpretations of the theme were welcomed in a variety of media, subjects and approaches. Artists were invited to submit two-dimensional, three-dimensional, installation or digital media, which includes video-based media.

The exhibition is on display through Oct. 20. A reception will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The work on the show in the gallery represents a wide range of subjects and approaches to the theme, including photography, mixed media, abstraction and traditional figurative painting.

This year’s participating artists include Randy Akers, Keavy Handley-Byrne, Marcy Chevali, Gary Duehr, Ruth Jeyaveerran, Michael Koerner, Dong Kyu Kim, Florence McEwin, Rosemary Meza, Yvonne Petkus, Kate Shannon, Cara Smelter, Mark Stephenson, Chad Thompson, Dominique Vitali and Katherine Wildman.

All participating artwork was selected by this year’s juror, Ling-Wen Tsai. Tsai’s practice spans a broad range of media, and her work has taken the form of installation, performance, video, photography, painting, drawing and combinations of these media. She exhibits her work nationally and internationally.

She is a professor at Maine College of Art.

The A.D. Gallery is located in Locklear Hall on the first floor. It is open Mondays through Fridays at 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

For the duration of this show, the gallery is also offering open hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This exhibition is free and open to the public. The A.D. Gallery is supported through University of North Carolina at Pembroke student activity fees.

For more information on the gallery, the exhibition, or the artists, contact A.D. Gallery Director Joseph Begnaud at 910-521-6405 or email [email protected]