St. Pauls schools honors 2

ST. PAULS — Suella Lee and Danielle Dunham have been named the Employees of the Month for November at St. Pauls Elementary.

Lee is a second-grade teacher who has been with the school for 12 years.

Her nomination document reads in part, “Mrs. Lee is a great teacher and her students like her. She works well with her co-workers. It is a joy to have her working at St. Pauls Elementary.”

Dunham is a teacher assistant who has been at the school for 16 years.

Her nomination document reads in part, “Ms. Dunham is a joy and delight to have here at St. Pauls Elementary School. She is a great worker and the students like her. She is a team player. She does what she is asked to do and does a great job. She works well with others. She is dependable and a hard worker.”