Forum on Monday to deal with school safety

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will host a School Safety Forum on Monday at 6 p.m. at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the Robeson Community College campus.

The forum will provide an opportunity for community members to discuss communication, threat assessment and policies related to school safety with the Public Schools of Robeson County administrators, school board members and community representatives.

“The main purpose of the forum is to provide each child a quality education, in a safe and orderly environment,” schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten said. “This forum will provide parents, community members and stakeholders an opportunity to discuss issues, which are of key importance in education and our society today.”

Some of the panelists include N.C. House Rep. Charles Graham, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin, a representative from Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office and law enforcement from various agencies.

The forum will look at topics such as overall school safety; mental health; education funding; additional school nurses, psychologists and counselors; school discipline; youth violence and associated risk behaviors; Project Graduation; school bus safety; and cyber bullying.

Parents and community members may submit questions to the panelist by visiting https://goo.gl/forms/EfOMLcr53f00GMju1.