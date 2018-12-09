Georga-Pacific gifts $3,000

December 9, 2018 robesonian Education 0
Chuck Oxendine, general manager at Georgia Pacific Lumberton Cellulose, and James Barnes, the public affairs manager of Georgia-Pacific Memphis and Lumberton Cellulose, presented Public School of Robeson County Superintendent Shanita Wooten with a check for $3,000 to support public schools.

