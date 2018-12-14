A test on the arts

The Public Schools of Robeson County, and the Parent-Student Center wrapped up 2018 on Thursday with the December Parent Night, which featured a holiday twist on math and art activities. Sandra Carter, PSRC’s arts supervisor, and Bobby Locklear, director of accountability, gave a presentation on “Testing and the Arts a Great Combination.” Carter walked the families through an art activity that required math and art to complete. Locklear discussed types of testing and gave parents and family members suggestions on how to support students to be successful as they prepare for tests.

