LUMBERTON — Councilman Chris Howard and Mayor Pro Tem John Cantey recently presented a check for $1,600 on behalf of the Lumberton City Council to Lumberton Jr. High School’s technology class.

The class, taught by Phyllis King, recently placed fourth in a state competition out of 30 entries for the creation of its mock- up city of Lumberton. The class demonstrated the components to run and power a city during and post disaster. T

The money came from the council’s discretionary fund.