Little Miss Lumbee Keely Deals performs a song before a recent presentation via Internet by Prince Khaled of Saudi Arabia at Fairgrove Middle School. The prince spoke with and answered questions about his culture from fourth- and fifth-graders from Fairgrove and third-graders from Green Grove Elementary School.

