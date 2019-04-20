UNCP picks dean for College of Health Sciences

Telemeco Telemeco

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has chosen the person who will serve as the founding dean of its College of Health Sciences.

The job was given to Dr. Todd Telemeco. His name stood out from others in a nationwide search because of his experience implementing high-quality, interprofessional health science programs, according to a university press release.

“As UNCP moves the needle forward in addressing the health care needs and outcomes of Southeastern North Carolina, Dr. Telemeco brings the precise experience and knowledge needed to lead our newly formed College of Health Sciences,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said.

Telemeco brings 22 years of academic leadership in higher education and clinical practice as a physical therapist in the areas of outpatient orthopedic physical therapy and clinical electrophysiology, according to the press release. He is an American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties certified clinical specialist in Clinical Electrophysiology.

Telemeco comes to UNCP from Methodist University in Fayetteville, where he served as dean of the School of Health Sciences for four years. He was the founding director of the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at Methodist. He helped develop and implement the first doctoral degree program there and was instrumental in developing innovative ways to integrate professional health care programs, leveraging strengths across disciplines to provide students with real-world and practical experiences.

“I am really honored to be the founding dean,” Telemeco said. “It’s going to be fantastic. I look forward to building and growing the College of Health Sciences program.”

A native of Greencastle, Pa., Telemeco and his wife, Ann Marie, have two daughters, Savannah, 15; and Madelyn, 12.

Telemeco https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Telemeco.jpg Telemeco