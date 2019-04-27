UNCP business students take 3rd place

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke senior business students Josh Brooks and Joey Bartch won the third-place award at the Association of Private Enterprise Education’s ninth annual Undergraduate Research Competition.

Brooks and Bartch won the award for their research during the association’s international conference in Nassau, Bahamas, which was held April 5, 6 and 7. Their poster presentation was titled “An Analysis of the Impact, Efficiency and Alternatives to the CAFE Regulation.”

The competition featured presentations from scholars from more than 40 universities. Professors Cliff Mensah and John Parnell, of UNCP’s School of Business, attended the conference.

Brooks, of Pembroke, and Bartch, of Red Springs, are set to graduate Wednesday with degrees in Business Management and Economics, respectively.

The Association of Private Enterprise Education is comprised of teachers and scholars from colleges and universities, public policy institutes, and industry with a common interest in studying and supporting the system of private enterprise.

Conference competition themes ranged from political economy, private enterprise, entrepreneurship, free markets and economic education. This year’s conference theme was “Government Impediments to Innovation, Creativity, and Wealth Creation Around the World.”

